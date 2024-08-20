Arunachal Pradesh: Minister Biyuram Wahge Inspects Namsai District Hospital

NAMSAI: Minister Health and Family Welfare, Biyuram Wahge, along with DCM Chowna Mein, on Sunday, took stock of the District Hospital Namsai. During the visit, DMO Namsai highlighted several pressing issues, particularly about the need of additional Human Resources (HR) since the hospital caters a huge footfall from the district as well as from the neighbouring districts.

Waghe acknowledged the difficulties faced by the Namsai district hospital and assured that dedicated efforts would be made to address these concerns. He also emphasized the commitment to resolve similar challenges in hospitals across all districts.

