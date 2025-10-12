Arunachal Pradesh: 4 held, heroin seized in twin anti-drug operations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested four alleged drug peddlers and seized substantial quantities of suspected heroin in two separate operations conducted at Banderdewa and Seijosa on Thursday night.

In the first operation, Banderdewa Police arrested two persons and seized 50.03 grams of suspected heroin from their possession, police said here on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off received around 10.40 pm on October 9, a team from Banderdewa Police Station, led by Inspector Kipa Hamak and SI Koj Tada, under the close supervision of SP Naharlagun Dr Nyelam Nega, laid a trap in the Banderdewa market area and apprehended the suspects.

The accused were identified as Samir Ali (21) of Sonapur No 1, Bangalmara, under Bihpuria Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, and Saddam Hussain (30) of Birat Bazar, Chatian, under Juria Police Station, Nagaon district, Assam.

Police recovered four soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 50.03 grams from their possession.

A case under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), has been registered at Banderdewa Police Station. Further investigation is underway to trace the network’s forward and backward linkages, SP Dr Nega informed.

In a separate incident, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of Seijosa sub-division in Pakke Kessang district, under the supervision of SP Tasi Darang, apprehended two more suspected drug peddlers and seized narcotics during a routine check at the Seijosa check gate.

The ADS team, led by SDPO Sashi Dore and comprising SIs Sang Thinley (OC Seijosa PS), Duyu Talley, DW Kharma, Limmi Singhi, and other personnel, acted on specific intelligence inputs and intercepted a suspicious vehicle.

Upon search, the team recovered four vials of suspected heroin concealed inside a cigarette packet from one of the accused, in the presence of Executive Magistrate Kesang Wangda and two independent witnesses.

The accused, identified as Tomi Bagra and Pradeep Das, were detained and taken to Seijosa Police Station. A case under Sections 21(a)/27 of the NDPS Act, 1985 has been registered, and further investigation is in progress to identify the source and accomplices.

Also Read: IRBn Constable Held With Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh