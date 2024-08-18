Arunachal Pradesh: 5 People Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Girl

ITANAGAR: Five persons were arrested by the police in Arunachal Pradesh over their connection with the alleged confinement and rape of a 13-year-old girl in the Gandhi market area of Daporijo.
The alleged accused have the identified as Bai Kaji, Tapong Baring, Raju Lomdak, Jepu Leya alias Jack Sorum, and Nanesh Nayam.
Thutan Jamba, the Daporijo Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the minor girl was confined and raped for five days at Gandhi Market, Daporijo.
This horrific incident came to the fore after a complaint had been filed by the victim's sister on July 28.
The top cop informed that a case was registered under Sections 137(2), 70(2), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act at Daporijo police station on the basis of the FIR.
The cops further informed that the victim was successfully rescued and had undergone medical examination to ascertain her health condition. The minor girl has been handed over to her parents.
Furthermore, the SP informed that all the five accused are currently in judicial custody after their police remand expired.
One of the prime accused was apprehended on the day the FIR was lodged, while the others were arrested on July 29, 2024.
The cops have appealed to the public to volunteer in reporting any such incidents. The timely action by the police has provided a sigh of relief to the victim and her family.
Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh Branch (IMA-AP) has expressed anguish over the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor in Pulmonary Medicine at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata.
The attitude of the government authorities regarding the enquiry is pathetic, said IMA-AP president Dr Kesang Wangdi Thongdok on Friday.
He informed that the IMA-AP has resolved to join the nationwide protest by shutting down all routine services including OPD, elective OT cases and non-essential services in all government hospitals, private hospitals, NGO run hospitals and private clinics across Arunachal for 24 hours on August 17.
