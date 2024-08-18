Arunachal Pradesh: 5 People Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Girl

ITANAGAR: Five persons were arrested by the police in Arunachal Pradesh over their connection with the alleged confinement and rape of a 13-year-old girl in the Gandhi market area of Daporijo.

The alleged accused have the identified as Bai Kaji, Tapong Baring, Raju Lomdak, Jepu Leya alias Jack Sorum, and Nanesh Nayam.

Thutan Jamba, the Daporijo Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the minor girl was confined and raped for five days at Gandhi Market, Daporijo.

This horrific incident came to the fore after a complaint had been filed by the victim's sister on July 28.

The top cop informed that a case was registered under Sections 137(2), 70(2), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act at Daporijo police station on the basis of the FIR.