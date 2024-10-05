Arunachal Pradesh: 60-Day Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign Launched in Tawang District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A 60-day tobacco-free youth campaign for Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, was launched on Friday at Dorjee Khandu Government College (DKGCT). The event, organized by the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC), was inaugurated by the deputy commissioner (in-charge), Sang Khandu. The campaign aims to promote awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco and encourage tobacco-free educational institutions and villages across the district.

DTCC programme officer Dr Sangey Thinlay outlined the goals of the campaign, which include enforcing the COTPA Act and promoting tobacco-free environments in schools and communities. Speaking at the event, DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok urged students to use their time wisely and spread awareness on the dangers of intoxicants to contribute to a healthier society.

Khandu highlighted the importance of the anti-tobacco pledge, noting that by signing it, students take on the responsibility of guiding future generations toward a tobacco-free society.

Khandu, along with other attendees, also signed the pledge board, marking the formal start of the campaign. DKGCT principal Dr Yeshi Gyesen expressed gratitude to DTCC for choosing the college as the venue for this initiative.

