Arunachal Pradesh: 8 juveniles detained in Sainik School cadet death case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Police apprehended eight students in connection with the alleged ragging-related death of a Class VII cadet at Sainik School, Niglok, in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, and produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) at Pasighat, the district headquarters.

The arrests followed an FIR lodged by the deceased boy's father, which led to the case being upgraded to Ruksin PS Case No. 20/25 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the juveniles, referred to as Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), appeared before the JJB on Tuesday.

The board, headed by the principal magistrate, placed the juveniles under the custody of the school's vice-principal for one week, while their guardians executed an undertaking or bond as per Form 8 under Rule 11(6) of the Juvenile Justice Rules.

Police stated that the investigation was ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure a fair and logical conclusion to the case.

The case arose from the tragic death of a 12-year-old student, whose body was found within the school premises on November 1.

Initially registered under Section 194 of the BNS, the case was later upgraded after the cadet's father filed an additional FIR on November 3, alleging the involvement of senior students in ragging that may have led to the death.

