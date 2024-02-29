Arunachal Pradesh: Aalo Bird Walk ‘Feathers and Footsteps’ To Be Held in West Siang

ITANAGAR: The West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh is set to host the inaugural edition of Aalo Bird Walk titled “Feathers and Footsteps” on March 2 and 3, 2024.

The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Siang team of Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE-Siang), along with the forest and tourism department.

The event will feature various engaging activities such as educational talks on bird identification and conservation, a fun quiz, and exploratory walks near Aalo led by experienced birders and conservation scientists from ATREE.