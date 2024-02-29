Arunachal Pradesh: Aalo Bird Walk ‘Feathers and Footsteps’ To Be Held in West Siang

ITANAGAR: The West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh is set to host the inaugural edition of Aalo Bird Walk titled “Feathers and Footsteps” on March 2 and 3, 2024.
The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Siang team of Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE-Siang), along with the forest and tourism department.
The event will feature various engaging activities such as educational talks on bird identification and conservation, a fun quiz, and exploratory walks near Aalo led by experienced birders and conservation scientists from ATREE.
The pre-walk orientation, educational talks, post-walk quiz, and valedictory function will be hosted in the conference hall at the DC office in Aalo.
The deputy commissioner of West Siang and an avid birder expressed her excitement to collaborate with ATREE-Siang saying that the event will provide residents and nature enthusiasts a special chance to explore the avian diversity of Aalo.
She asserted that these activities will inspire the youth and support conservation along with fostering a passion for bird watching and research.
Dr Rajkamal Goswami, leading the ATREE-Siang team in Arunachal's Pasighat highlighted that the presence of birds serves as an excellent starting point for those interested in observing and documenting biodiversity.
He also emphasized that to start observing birds; one needs no elaborate equipment or specialized skills – just a deep love for nature, keen observation skills, and a sense of wonder.
The registration for the bird walk is free and to secure a spot, interested individuals can contact Ms Seena Karimbumkara at +919481722708.
ATREE and the district admin of West Siang are committed to environmental stewardship and had guaranteed a plastic and waste-free event.
They have also asked the participants to bring non-disposable water bottles, appropriate walking shoes, and cameras (if possible).
