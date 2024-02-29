Arunachal Pradesh celebrates GI certification of 18 indigenous products

ITANAGAR: The opening ceremony of the highly anticipated State Folk Music and Dance Festival in Arunachal Pradesh began with a historic ceremony as 18 indigenous products from the state were granted Geographical Indication (GI) certificates.
Graced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and MP Tapir Gio, the event highlighted the rich traditions of the region and the economic opportunities offered by its indigenous products.
The initiative was supported by NABARD – Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office which emphasizes the significance of GI tags in promoting sustainable development and supporting local livelihoods.
The 18 products awarded GI certification include Khaw Tai (Khamti Rice), Apatani Textile, Yak Churpi, Tangsa Textile, Monpa Textile, Adi Kekir (Ginger), Handmade Carpet, Monpa Handmade Paper, Nyishi Textile goods, and Wancho Wooden Craft.
Additionally, it also featured Adi Textile, Galo Textile, Singpho Phalap (Singpho Tea), Adi Apong, Arunachal Pradesh Dao (Sword), Annyat Millet, Marua Apo (Marua Millet Beverage), and Khamti Handloom Textile.
These products embody the unique customs, skills, and natural wealth of Arunachal Pradesh, each narrating a tale of heritage and innovation preserved through generations.
The Deputy CM lauded NABARD’s initiative, highlighting its crucial role in rural development activities in the state.
At the ceremony, Damodar Mishra, General Manager, congratulated all applicants and pledged ongoing support for future GI initiatives.
He emphasized NABARD’s dedication to post-GI initiatives aimed at enhancing income levels and livelihoods.
In his comments, Padmashree Dr Rajani Kant, a GI expert, emphasized the significant potential for GI certification among various indigenous products of Arunachal Pradesh.
The State Folk Music and Dance Festival of Arunachal Pradesh will showcase performances by 18 indigenous folk musical dance groups and five musical bands over two days.
Following this, three chosen teams will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2023 on March 2 and 3.
ALSO WATCH: