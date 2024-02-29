Arunachal Pradesh celebrates GI certification of 18 indigenous products

ITANAGAR: The opening ceremony of the highly anticipated State Folk Music and Dance Festival in Arunachal Pradesh began with a historic ceremony as 18 indigenous products from the state were granted Geographical Indication (GI) certificates.

Graced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and MP Tapir Gio, the event highlighted the rich traditions of the region and the economic opportunities offered by its indigenous products.

The initiative was supported by NABARD – Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office which emphasizes the significance of GI tags in promoting sustainable development and supporting local livelihoods.