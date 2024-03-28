Arunachal Pradesh: AFSPA Extended for Six More Months in 3 Districts

ITANAGAR: The center has decided to continue the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh for another six months.
The extension, starting on April 1, applies to three districts and the areas controlled by three police stations in another district.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification declaring Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as certain areas under the Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district, as 'disturbed areas'.
This declaration was made under Section 3 of the AFSPA through Notification S.O.4231(E) dated 26.09.2023.
The notification mentioned a review of the security situation in the state, leading to the decision to extend AFSPA in the mentioned areas.
As a result, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, along with certain areas in Namsai district near Assam, are classified as 'disturbed areas' under Section 3 of the AFSPA.
The extension will last for six months, starting from April 1, 2024, unless authorities decide to end it earlier. This decision reflects the ongoing security challenges in these areas, which require the armed forces to maintain their special powers.
Meanwhile, centre has also extended the implementation of the AFSPA in eight districts in Nagaland for another six months till September 30.
The Home Ministry has reaffirmed that these areas have been identified as 'disturbed' after a comprehensive review of the security situation in the country.
The districts covered by this extension are Kohima, Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem, Anak ‘C’, Longleng and Wokha.
In addition to that specific police stations in Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhoto, Zunheboto and Aghunato have indeed been identified as areas covered by the act.
This decision to extend 'distressed area' status under section 3 of AFSPA was held to be it is important as the previous notification was set to expire on 31 March 2024.
