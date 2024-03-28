Arunachal Pradesh: AFSPA Extended for Six More Months in 3 Districts

ITANAGAR: The center has decided to continue the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh for another six months.

The extension, starting on April 1, applies to three districts and the areas controlled by three police stations in another district.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification declaring Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as certain areas under the Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district, as 'disturbed areas'.