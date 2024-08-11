Arunachal Pradesh: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad organizes Tiranga Flag Rally

ITANAGAR: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh organized a Tiranga Flag Rally at Rupa town in Bomdilla to honour the brave national heroes who laid down their lives for India’s independence. The rally commenced with the ceremonial Tiranga flag Yatra, symbolizing the Nation’s unity and pride. This was followed by a procession through the streets of Rupa Town, as participants waved flags and chanted slogans.

The event was graced by Zilla Panchayat Chairperson (ZPC) Karma Dorjee Thongdok and AE PHD Rupa Town West Kameng District, Raju Bagang as the Chief Guest and Guest Of Honor respectively. The event witnessed participation from students, locals, ABVP Karyakartas, and well-wishers.

The ABVP West Kameng District’s initiative aimed to pay tribute to the sacrifices of national heroes and instill a sense of patriotism among the youth. The event served as a poignant reminder of the importance of unity and patriotism, resonating deeply with the local community.(ANI)

