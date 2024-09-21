Arunachal Pradesh: APCC Demands Resignation of PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), on Friday, demanded the resignation of Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) chief councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, and disciplinary action against the present East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Tggu.

Failing to address the demands, the committee has decided to resort to democratic movement in every PMC ward of the district.

Addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here on Friday, APCC Vice President, Meena Toko, said that the majority of the councilors of PMC is not satisfied with the performance of the chief councilor. Also, the 6 councillors, out of the total 8, were restricted by the chief.

Meena said that the 6 councilors, who earlier were from BJP, protested against Borang for her incompetency. There was no consultation meeting of the councillors, rights of the councilors were denied, no funds disbursement and most importantly there is no transparency and accountability in the office of PMC.

Rebecca Panyang Megu, the Deputy Chief Councilor (DCC) along with the rest of the councillors, on July 10, wrote to the DC concerning the issues. Wherein, the members appealed to the DC to conduct a no-confidence meeting. The meeting was to decide whether to keep or remove the present incumbent CC.

“Accordingly, the DC issued an order to conduct the meeting on July 25. Surprisingly, on July 23, the state government issued a notification to cancel the meeting,” she said, adding that, subsequently, the DC issued other notices canceling the meeting till further notice.

She said that for the past 6 months, till day, no meeting has been held under the leadership of the Chief Councillor. Meetings related to consultation, empowerment, and fund allocation are among the neglected topics by the PMC.

Despite reminding the matter to the district administration, the administration is just a watcher. Now, the councillors are left with no option but to resort to the demonstration, she added.

