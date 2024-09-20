Arunachal: Man found dead in petrol pump, drug overdose suspected

Itanagar: Itanagar police on Thursday recovered a body from a restroom in a petrol pump here who died due to a drug overdose, a senior official said. The body of Kabak Nyokum (25) was recovered from the public restroom of Miliju Petrol Pump at Chandranagar, near here in the morning, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said. The matter came to attention when the restroom remained locked for an extended period with no response from inside. Upon arrival at the spot, police forcefully opened the door of the restroom and found the body with signs of rigour mortis, the SP said. A used syringe, an empty vial, and a mobile handset were recovered from the scene. Initial investigation suggests a drug overdose, as fresh injection marks were observed on the right wrist, Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as Kabak Nyokum of Boasimla village in Kamle district and is currently residing near DPS Jollang. “The body was handed over to the family without a post-mortem examination, as per the direction of the executive magistrate. He was reportedly a drug addict and had been discharged from Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on Wednesday after completing a two-week de-addiction course,” the SP said, adding that no foul play was suspected by the family. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is being conducted by subinspector S. K. Jha, he said.

