Arunachal Pradesh: APES selects 55 volunteer teachers to provide free coaching to needy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: With the objective to provide free coaching for the students belonging to poor family backgrounds, the Arunachal Pradesh Educational Society (APES) has selected 55 volunteer teachers who are being sent to various schools of the state. APES chairman Rating Tabu informed that the Society wants to lend a hand to improving the education scenario of the state.

“Our state’s CBSE result this year was very poor. Though the state government has been trying its level best to improve the education scenario and the CBSE results, we should not just depend on the government. As educated people, we have the responsibility to help the government,” he said.

Informing that the APES has been providing free coaching to financially weak students and to those who are weak in studies since the last few years, Tabu said that this time, a total of 55 volunteer teachers have been selected to carry out the job.

He further divulged that these teachers would be posted to different locations of the state, especially to district headquarters by communicating with the headmasters and principals of the government schools. “Our target is to identify the weakest student among them and improve their performance”, he said.

Calling upon the state education department, district administrations, CBOs and the students’ community to support their cause, Tabu made a fervent request to the new government to appoint someone as education minister with no additional posts so that he or she can focus on the improvement of the education sector.

