Arunachal Pradesh: APLA Speaker Tesam Pongte Participates in CPA Conference

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday chaired the 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference in New Delhi, focussing on “The Role of Legislative Bodies in the Attainment of Sustainable and Inclusive Development,” in the presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, which began at Parliament House, New Delhi.

Addressing the Presiding Officers from across the country, Birla emphasized leveraging technology to enhance legislative efficiency and better meet public expectations.

He highlighted the Indian Constitution as a model for inclusive governance and stressed that legislative institutions play a crucial role in promoting sustainable development. He urged legislators to reflect on their contributions to public welfare over the past seven decades and called for collective efforts to achieve inclusive progress.

Earlier, he also chaired the CPA Executive Committee meeting, advocating for increased public participation and engagement with grassroots bodies, particularly Panchayati Raj Institutions, to effectively address community needs. In total, forty-six Presiding Officers, four Chairmen, 25 Speakers, three Deputy Chairmen, and 14 Deputy Speakers of Legislatures from states and Union Territories, along with their Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and accompanying officers, are attending the two-day conference.

From the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Speaker Tesam Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and SLA Tadar Meena are participating.

