Arunachal Pradesh: APSCW expresses ‘shock and anguish’ over sex trafficking of minors

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), has expressed 'shock and anguish' over the crime of sex trafficking of minor girls from neighbouring state, Assam.

The commission stated that, "It is also shameful to know that our own women and learned persons are involved in the case".

While appreciating the Itanagar Police for their commendable effort to apprehend the involved persons and rescuing the minors, the Commission highly requests the state government and all concerned authorities to take stern action against culprits involved in this heinous crime.

Moreover, the APSCW requests concerned authorities to keep vigil on hotels, parlours or any suspicious areas in and around the twin capital city, so that no minor or other victims have to face such incidents in the future.

Earlier, in a major breakthrough, the capital police busted the interstate sex trafficking, involving minor girls, rescued 4, arrested 15, including traffickers, pimps and sexual assailants. All the rescued minors were from Dhemaji district, Assam.

