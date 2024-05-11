Itanagar police busted interstate sex trafficking racket; 4 rescued and 15 arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the capital police busted the interstate sex trafficking, involving minor girls, rescued 4, arrested 15, including traffickers, pimps and sexual assailants.

SP Capital, Rohit Rajbir Singh told reporters that the 4 minor girls lured by various approaches by the pimps, indulging them into forceful sex was rescued by the capital police from Chimpu, near here on May 4. The minors, A (15), B (10), C (15) and D (12) are from Dhemaji district, Assam.

He said the minors were rescued from an alleged brothel cum residence of one Techi Ania and Jamlo Tagung, at Chimpu area. And the girls were being smuggled from Assam by two sisters, Pushpanjili Mili and Purnima Mili. All the arrested accused are in police custody and the rescued minors have been shifted to a shelter home for medical and mental care.

Besides all the above, the police also have arrested one Puspa Mandal, Laxmi Gorh and Immanuel Haque for their involvement in trafficking, and acting as pimps. The most surprising thing is that Techi Ania, Puspa Mandal, and Laxmi Gorh were serving as the peer educators in the voluntary health association, based out of Itanagar town.

"The police arrested them and the matter was conveyed to the Child Welfare Commission (CWC). Based upon their complaints, a case has been registered at Women Police Station (WPS) under section 373IPC R/W Section-6/8/12 POCSO Act and section 3/4/5/6 of immoral trafficking act," he said.

The SP also informed that during the medical tests of the minors, it has been revealed that there could be possible sexually transmitted diseases in them. As of now, more medical tests have to be done for assaults or medical diseases found in the minors.

During the investigation of digital, financial, and physical evidence, the police arrested 8 customers who were involved in the sexual assault on the minors.

Rido Nime (RWD driver), Debia Tara (Accountant NRHM, Yupia), Michi Tabin (JE, RWD), Bamang Taya (Driver at Social Forestry Division), Sushil Seal (Sales Manager at Maruti Arena), Takam Langdip (AE, PWD Boleng), Neelam Mangha (Ex-ZPM Pistana) and Dr Senlar Ronya (Deputy Director, DHS) were arrested by the police.

"Most of the arrested accused are government officials, the police have written letters to respective departments for departmental actions. Also, the owners of the 2 hotels, where the act of sexual assault took place was also informed for action, and directed the concerned departments for the cancellation of trading hotel license," he added.

The police arrested the hotel manager Jaya Tandi (Centre point hotel), Loknath Dahal (Marpi Hotel) and Tajum Ronya (Owner, Hotel Marpi).

"The effort is to identify the other assailants and as soon as they are identified more arrests will follow," he said, adding that without the credible inputs from sources, the minors could have been never rescued.

The SP acknowledged the efforts of the entire police team across all ranks that have put in so much effort from rescuing the minor girls to arresting the perpetrators who were scattered all across the state and some even outside the state.

Further, we would also like to express our gratitude to all stakeholders for their continued support and assistance, he added.

