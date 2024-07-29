Arunachal Pradesh: APSHRC chairperson inspects Juvenile Observation Home & Sub-Jail at Pasighat

A CORRESPONDENT

PASIGHAT: Bamang Tago, the chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC), took stock of the functioning, provision of amenities, and other measures in place for the inmates of Juvenile Observation Home and Sub Jail at Pasighat.

Tago, while expressing overall satisfaction also offered some suggestions, also noted the need for infrastructure up-gradation. He stressed on a reformative approach with a humane touch as even those in conflict with law are entitled to human dignity.

Tago visited all the cells and interacted with the Inmates of the sub jail during the inspection. The officials briefed him on the medical checkups, hygienic products and sanitation, welfare measures and eligible facilities extended to the inmates.

During his visit to the Juvenile Observation Home, Tago was accompanied by DDICDS cum Nodal Officer, DCPU, Machi Gao and others. The team inspected the faculties and offices and buildings. Tago also interacted with the children and distributed fruits and sweets.

Nodal Officer DCPU, Machi Gao briefed that under Mission Batsalaya, the Juvenile Special Home is catering to the need of all Children in conflict with laws in the state adding that child friendly hearing process, vocational training, recreation activities.

