National Human Rights Commission’s special monitor visits schools, hospitals in Kamrup district

Boko: As a part of a seven-day tour programme, Balkrishan Goel, Special Monitor, National Human Rights Commission to Assam, visited schools, hospitals and child care institutions in Kamrup district on Friday. During his visit in Kamrup district, Sujata Gogoi, ACS, Additional DC Kamrup, Bhupen Bhattacharya District Social Welfare Officer Kamrup, Malabika Kalita, District Child Protection Officer, Sandip Dowerah CDPO, and Kalpana Das DPO were present.

During his visit to Tanuram Sishu Vidyalaya, Mirza, Goel interacted with teachers, parents, school management committee members, and support staff. The parents expressed satisfaction with the teaching and educational environment in the school; however, they have submitted a few infrastructure improvement requirements, including a boundary wall, sufficient classrooms, a secured gate, and a watchman. Goel has suggested improvements in record-keeping and documentation. It is also suggested that several infrastructure improvements may be taken up in conjunction with the CSR programmes of adjacent companies and panchayats.

During his sudden visit to Mirza 30-beded rural hospital, he interacted with the hospital in-charge and other doctors and medical and paramedical staff on duty. He suggested regular updating of registers and information. It is also suggested to maintain the patient record and history properly. A few diagnostic equipment for the lab, including the facility for ultrasonography and the repair of blood storage, will help the patients, especially the maternity care, for which the localities rely on this hospital.

He has finally visited the observation home situated in the Bamunigaon area under Boko-Chaygaon LAC. This observation home is a key child care institution in Kamrup where neglected and delinquent juveniles are kept for a few weeks. Children are brought by the police or probation officers, who admit them. There is a capacity of 50 juveniles in the home. Goel has thoroughly checked all the facilities, including care, security, and rehabilitation. He has also interacted with the inmate juveniles to get feedback, trends, and histories. Goel suggested improvements in documentation, which will especially help in missing cases. He also suggested several improvement points related to resuming formal education to drop outs, counselling and extracurricular activities.

Also Read:‘Land rights will enable beneficiaries to avail benefits of government schemes’: Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu

Also Watch: