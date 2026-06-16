Arunachal Pradesh Artists Receive Prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Honours

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh artistes Rumi Taki and Domin Karbak received national recognition after being selected for two prestigious honours conferred by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Rumi Taki, a native of Lingka village in East Siang district, was selected for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for her contribution to folk theatre and traditional folk dance. Veteran cultural figure Domin Karbak of Kamba in West Siang district received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his role in preserving and promoting the indigenous cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated the awardees and described the honours as a matter of pride for the state.

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