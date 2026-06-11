Artistes from Assam Earns National Honours at Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards

Guwahati: A group of distinguished artistes from Assam have received national recognition after being selected for the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards and the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for 2024 and 2025, highlighting the state's rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Congratulating the awardees, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the honours reflect the strength of Assam’s artistic traditions and reaffirm the state's commitment to preserving its cultural legacy.

Today , Sarma stated that while Assam continues to advance on its development path, equal emphasis is being placed on safeguarding and promoting its heritage of Sattriya dance, folk traditions, theatre and music.

Among the recipients of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2024 are Prema Oja Barbayan for Sattriya Dance and Bipul Chandra Das for Kathak Dance. The 2025 awardees from Assam include Chetana Das for Acting, Mallika Kandali for Sattriya Dance and Bhaskar Jyoti Oja for Sattriya Music.

The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for 2024 has been awarded to Minakshi Medhi (Sattriya Dance), Dilip Hira (Folk Music) and Bidyut Kumar Nath (Theatre Direction). For 2025, the recipients are Niranjan Saikia Borbayan (Sattriya Dance), Debajit Saikia (Khol Percussion) and Hirak Jyoti Sarma (Tokari Geet and Folk Music).

The honours, conferred by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, are among India’s highest recognitions in the field of performing arts and are seen as a major boost to Assam’s efforts to promote its cultural heritage on the national stage.