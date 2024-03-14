Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Actress Millo Sunka Clinches Best Actress at Critics’ Choice Awards India

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: The pride of Arunachal Pradesh, Milo Sunka, once again brought acclaim to the state by winning the Best Actor award at the sixth edition of Critics Selection Awards India. Sunka was recognized for her outstanding performance in short films in "Nocturnal Burger" at the ceremony recently held in Mumbai.

The short film is directed by Reema Maya, "Nocturnal Burger" which not only won the Best Actress award for Sunka but she was also conferred the Best Short Film and Best Director awards accolades already at the Prisma Rome International Film Awards for the year 2023 , where Sunka emerged as the first actor from Arunachal Pradesh in north east India to win the prestigious Best Actress award.

This grand success of "Nocturnal Burger" stretches beyond national borders, with its world premiere at the esteemed Sundance Film Festival 2023. It is one of the larget ensemble event for independent cinema in the United States. Sunka recently in an exclusive interview expressed her overwhelming emotions, describing the discovery as a "dry dream." She also expressed that her appreciation by her peers in the Indian film fraternity and emphasized the importance of recognition by the nation. Sunka’s aspirations extend beyond acting and she plans to venture into filmmaking in the future.

Ace Director Reema Maya also shared her happiness over the success of the film and threw light on the importance of such an honor in her hometown, Arunachal Pradesh. Appreciating the brilliant performance of Sunka, she said the award was most well-deserved and expressed pride in seeing "Nocturnal Burger" and Arunachal Pradesh representing it on the national stage.

Sunka's screen acting career debuted in the movie "Axone", followed by her role in the short film "Stranded". With an array of her remarkable performances Sunka have earned huge accolades. With fans across the country showering her with praise on social media platforms. Millo Sunka’s surprise win at the Critics’ Choice Awards India reaffirms his status as a rising star in the Indian film industry and is a testament to the growing talent of Arunachal Pradesh.