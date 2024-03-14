MIZORAM: Authorities in Mizoram have arrested over 1,000 people for violating entry rules in a wide-ranging crackdown aimed at enforcing Inland Line Permit (ILP) rules. The operation, jointly conducted by Mizoram Police and Young Mizo Association (YMA), targeted non-tribals or outsiders entering the north-eastern region without valid ILPs A massive enforcement effort began Tuesday night across Mizoram, led by state lawmakers and YMA volunteers; the latter the largest civil society organization in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Central YMA (CYMA), a total of 1,187 persons, including five minors, were found without the required ILPs in the statewide sweep. Of those arrested, 1,065 were lodged in the capital Aizawl, while the remaining 122 offenders arrested in other districts like Lunglei, Champai, Saitual and Serchhip were soon handed over to police stations scattered over nationwide for further processing.

The CYMA emphasized the importance of periodic ILP campaigns to deter and punish violators, and pointed out that it makes great efforts to abide by the provisions mentioned in the East Bengal Frontier Act of 1873 . Furthermore, the organization issued a petition to construction companies and contractors urging them to ensure that non-tribal workers have proper travel documents before entering Mizoram. An action taken by aim to prevent future violations first and remain compliant. Deeply rooted in historical law, the ILP system is an official travel document designed to monitor and control movement of Indian citizens into protected areas, and Mizoram is a must use one of the characteristics.

Recent enforcement actions underscore Mizoram’s commitment to safeguard territorial integrity and preserve the country’s cultural and demographic identity. While authorities are cracking down on ILP violations, the message remains clear: compliance with legal provisions governing access to protected areas is out of the question.