Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Assembly Speaker Raises Alarm on Climate Change at Kokrajhar Literary Festival

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: P.D. Sona, the Speaker of the Arunachal State Legislative Assembly and Chairman of CPA India Region Zone-III, voiced grave concerns over climate change and global warming at the third edition of the Kokrajhar Literary Festival. The event, which witnessed the active participation of 180 poets and writers from eight countries, served as a platform for intellectual discourse on pressing environmental issues.

Sona emphasized the moral responsibility of individuals to protect fragile ecosystems, especially in places with incredible connections to nature. Stressing the need for concerted efforts, he said conservation of habitats for the benefit of future generations was an important responsibility During the celebration, Dr. Bina Vidya Dharan, Emmanuel Majaw Khan, Dr. Avani Bhagavati and noted poet Samir Tanti actively contributed to the panel discussions.

Sona commended the organizing committee for fostering cultural exchange and intellectual dialogue, acknowledging the festival’s role in bringing together voices and encouraging a shared appreciation of literature. Applauding the positive changes in Kokrajhar, Sona said it was the political will of the Government of India, the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the concerted efforts of the people of Bodoland.

Highlighting the festival as a platform to interact with intellectual minds and facilitate meaningful interaction, Sona expressed hope that this year's three-day event with the theme "Explore unlimited horizons" will imbue Bodoland with a rich literary culture and contribute to the intellectual development of young minds.

Encouraging the youth to actively participate in literary activities, Sona envisioned the festival to address sustainable governance and policy. The opening day set a vibrant tone with lively poetry readings, poet’s gatherings and cultural events. The literary extravaganza aims to be a beacon for international publishers, inspire local communities and foster a spirit of global literary appreciation.