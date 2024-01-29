Assam: Prominent Congress, AASU Leaders Jumps Ship, Join BJP

GUWAHATI: In a major blow to the Congress party, two former leaders of the party’s state unit and two All Assam Students Union (AASU) ex-leaders have jumped ship and switched over to the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here in Guwahati.

This significant development has strengthened the saffron party’s prospects just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and it also comes days after Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi left Assam.

Former Congress leader Angkita Dutta, daughter of late Congress stalwart Anjan Dutta, was expelled for “anti-party activities” after she had accused Srinivas B.V, the national president of the youth Congress, of harassment and gender discrimination in April last year.