Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Open to Polygamy Ban Following Women's Advocacy

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: In a recent sequence of event responding to the growing endorsement of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS), Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed the desire to consider banning polygamy in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister revealed his position in a recent interaction, emphasizing his opposition to the practice and feeling it should be discouraged in modern society.



Acknowledging the fact that polygamy is an age-old tradition deeply rooted in the tribal culture, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his viewpoint in regard to the state and its historical use in agriculture and hunting. But he stressed that polygamy should be phased out to bring it in line with modern standards through improved educational attainment and access to resources.



While these comments reflect Khandu’s personal views rather than the government’s official attitude, he urged boards of all tribal and community-based organizations (CBOs) to convene a dialogue involving intellectuals. Khandu stressed that suggestions from these influential groups would be needed to take any drastic action against polygamy.



The APWWS had earlier taken pre-emptive steps and appealed to Governor T Paranayak for immediate legalization to ban polygamy and bigamy in the entire Arunachal Pradesh. Citing recent examples of violence and abuse related to polygamous relationships, the community expressed serious concern about the negative impact on women and children.



The APWWS asked Governor Paranayak to intervene strongly by directing the state government to pass a law banning polygamy. This call to action stems from a commitment to protect vulnerable individuals and prevent further harm in the community. The continuing discourse emphasizes on the important interplay between traditional customs and contemporary social norms within Arunachal Pradesh. As stakeholders navigate this challenging terrain, the prospect of legislative reform to address polygamy remains central to gender equality and social justice following the implementation.