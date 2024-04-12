Jammu And Kashmir: PM Modi Assures Restoration Of Statehood Followed By Assembly Elections

SRINAGAR: In an emphatic statement ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi assured that statehood in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored soon.
PM Modi also said that after the reinstatement of statehood, Assembly elections would be held in the northernmost region of the country, which was converted into a Union Territory after the scrapping of Article 370 by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre back in 2019.
He gave these much-demanded assurances while addressing a public rally held at Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, where he was campaigning for BJP candidates in light of the General Elections.
The PM affirmed that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted soon and the status of statehood in the Union Territory will be restored.
He claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be able to share their dreams with their MLA's and Ministers after this significant move.
He further assured that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held smoothly without the fear of terrorism, strikes, stone-pelting and cross-border firing.
Moreover, PM Modi appealed to the electorate to trust him in the process of eradicating the problems which he claimed plagued Jammu and Kashmir for the last 60 years.
He also said that he has fulfilled his promise of completely transforming Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years under his rule.
Furthermore, Modi, while addressing the rally, claimed that he had fulfilled his promise of putting an end to the decades-long sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and also dared the Congress and other opposition parties to restore Article 370 of the Constitution, which had earlier gave the erstwhile state a special status.
Seeking votes for BJP candidates from Udhampur and Jammu, Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore respectively, PM Modi affirmed that if voted to power, his third tenure will provide a strong government at the Centre that can rise above the challenges facing the country.
Notably, Udhampur will go to polls during the first phase of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 19.
