Jammu And Kashmir: PM Modi Assures Restoration Of Statehood Followed By Assembly Elections

SRINAGAR: In an emphatic statement ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi assured that statehood in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored soon.

PM Modi also said that after the reinstatement of statehood, Assembly elections would be held in the northernmost region of the country, which was converted into a Union Territory after the scrapping of Article 370 by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre back in 2019.

He gave these much-demanded assurances while addressing a public rally held at Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, where he was campaigning for BJP candidates in light of the General Elections.