Arunachal Pradesh assembly passes 3 amended government bills

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed three key government Bills in their amended forms through voice votes, a day after they were tabled in the House.

The Bills included amendments to the Panchayati Raj law, the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Act, and provisions aimed at decriminalizing minor offences to promote trust-based governance.

Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, while Chief Minister Pema Khandu tabled the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (Amendment) Bill. Law, Legislative and Justice Minister Kento Jini introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997, to streamline administrative procedures, remove procedural bottlenecks and ensure more effective functioning of panchayati institutions across the state.

The Staff Selection Board (Amendment) Bill proposes changes to two sections of the APSSB Act, 2018, recognizing the critical role of the chairperson and providing for a fixed tenure.

The amendment aims to address administrative disruptions caused by frequent transfers and postings of All India Service officers, which have affected the continuity of the Board's functioning.

The statement further noted that enabling the appointment of retired officers from organized services, who possess vast experience and can serve for longer continuous periods, would ensure smooth and uninterrupted functioning of the APSSB, thereby enhancing its overall effectiveness.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill was introduced to amend certain enactments with the objective of decriminalizing and rationalizing offences.

The move aims to strengthen trust-based governance and improve the ease of living and doing business in the state, the statement added.

