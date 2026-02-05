Arunachal Pradesh government transfers eight APCS officers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government transferred eight Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officers, according to an official notification.

Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Resident Commissioner, Guwahati, Dilip Kumar Chutia has been posted as West Kameng Deputy Commissioner, as per the notification issued by Chief Secretary Manish Gupta on Tuesday.

Tax, Excise and Narcotics Commissioner Lobsang Tsering will take charge as Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner.

Kalaktang Additional Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi will replace Techu Aran as the West Siang Deputy Commissioner. The government has transferred Aran and posted him as Tirap Deputy Commissioner.

Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Joint Secretary Gobi Nyigyor have been posted as Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner in place of Rujjum Rakshap, who will take charge as Tourism Director. Tirap Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra has been posted as Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training.

