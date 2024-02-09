Arunachal Pradesh: Assembly passes Bill for creation of two new districts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday passed a bill by voice vote to create two new districts. Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organisation of Districts) Amendment Bill, 2024 which paved the way for the creation of Keyi Panor and Bichom districts. With these, the total number of districts rose to 28. Keyi Panyor district with a population of over 30,000 and 195 villages will be carved out from Lower Subansiri district. It will have its headquarters at Yachuli (Ter Gapin-Sam Sath area).

Bichom district is set to be carved out from East Kameng and West Kameng districts, with Napangphung designated as the district headquarters.

Encompassing an area of 2,897 square-kilometers and a population of 9,710 (as per the 2011 census), Bichom district will include 20 villages from West Kameng and 11 from East Kameng district.

In the financial memorandum of the bill, the chief minister stated that for implementation of the proposed Act, there would be recurring financial implication from the state exchequer towards salary of various government employees in various categories of posts.

An amount of 3.73 crore would be required for creation of Keyi Panyor district while another equal amount would be required for the Bichom district, Khandu said in the statement. The state cabinet had on February 5 granted approval for creation of the two districts for ease of administration. In addition to the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organisation of Districts) Amendment Bill, 2024, the government also introduced three other bills. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the planning, finance and investment portfolios, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Home Minister Bamang Felix introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Bill 2024 in its amended form and Land Management Minister Nakap Nalo introduced the Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) (Amendment) Bill 2024. The bills would be taken up for discussion on Friday.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein presents interim budget for four months