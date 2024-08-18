Arunachal Pradesh: Awareness on waste management bye-laws held in Tezu

A correspondent

TEZU: Department of Urban Development and Housing, Tezu, on Friday, conducted an orientation-cum-coordination meeting on awareness and implementation of Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste Management (Management and Handling) Bye-Laws, 2023, Arunachal Pradesh Plastic Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2023. The meeting aimed to address the growing concerns regarding waste management in Tezu and develop a comprehensive plan for its effective disposal and management. The discussions focused on identifying sustainable solutions, raising awareness among the public, behavior change, IEC on Waste Management Bye-laws notified by the State Government.

Local MLA, Mohesh Chai, Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, SSP Tumme Amo, along with HODs of various departments, SHGs, Social Workers and vendors attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, DC, highlighted the key principles of the waste management Bye-Laws. He urged the public to imbibe civic sense and contribute towards maintaining the pristine beauty and cleanliness of Tezu. He also suggested the concerned departments to start levying user charges on garbage as per notified rates; imposition of penalty on defaulters thereof and briefed on safe waste management practices; duties and responsibilities of the generators of construction and demolition (C and D) waste, and requested the agencies responsible to ensure its proper implementation. He suggested collective responsibilities in realizing Sampoorna Swachhta in Tezu township. He exhorted on collaborative effort of the district administration, general public and all stakeholders in the matters of cleanliness of the township. Further, he discussed the functioning of Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Tezu, effective treatment of Bio-Medical wastes and segregation of wet and dry waste as provided in the bye-laws.

MLA, Mohesh Chai, addressed various grievances put forth by the vendors and the SHGs during the meeting. He promised to improvise the operationalization of the cleanliness initiatives in carrying forward the visions of Swachh Bharat Mission at Tezu township. He also announced plans to organize a one-day social service every month in the Market Area. The MLA further discusses the issues related to garbage collection and pollution caused by haphazard disposal of garbage. The meeting concluded with a firm commitment to prioritize waste management in Tezu. Officials emphasized swift action and community collaboration to ensure the plan’s successful implementation, with hopes for improved cleanliness and environmental health of the town.

