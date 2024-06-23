Arunachal Pradesh: Awareness workshop on eMobility organized in state

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: An awareness workshop on ‘eMobility’ was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) in collaboration with the Namsai district administration and Kolkata-based iVENCO at Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Namsai deputy commissioner C.R. Khampa, who inaugurated the exhibition stall of electric vehicles and the workshop, emphasized the importance of eMobility. He said the transitioning from fossil fuels to electric vehicles is a significant step towards environmental conservation and reducing air pollution. The DC praised APEDA for its efforts in promoting alternative and sustainable energy sources.

APEDA deputy director, Tezu, ZT Sorang said the state government is working on Arunachal Pradesh Electric Vehicle Policy, 2023, which is presently in the draft stage. He urged all the stakeholders to diligently work towards implementing the policy, once it is finalized.

The workshop was attended by AUS director HN Dubey, HoDs of Power, Urban Development Housing, PWD, panchayat leaders, oil refueling station owners and representatives, officers from PowerGrid, etc.

The e-scooty team (Neoecoventures), OJA Hyundai and Tata Motors dealers from Guwahati also attended and displayed their e-Vehicles.

