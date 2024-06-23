NCPCR reviews child rights protection in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The NCPCR Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, chaired an inter-departmental review-cum-consultative meeting to monitor the protection of Child Rights in the state today.

The meeting was held in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and Women and Child Development (WCD) department, to monitor the protection of child rights in the State.

A detailed department wise review of the steps taken by the respective departments was made by the Hon'ble Chairperson, NCPCR.

During the meeting, NCPCR Chairperson directed the concerned departments to ensure that all laws, policies, and programmes applicable for protection of the child rights are implemented properly.

He emphasized on greater coordination among all the concerned departments. He made a strict observation on the issue of chilDr.en being engaged as domestic help in the State and requested the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take appropriate action on priority.

He also enjoined upon the concerned department to ensure that the Divyangjans chilDr.en are not deprived of their rights for which coordinated action is required among the concerned departments such as SJETA, Education and Health department. Another advice that he gave was the need to undertake training and sensitization programmes for all stakeholders including the concerned departments.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Rupali Banerjee Singh, Member Secretary NCPCR, Ratan Anya, Chairperson, APSCPCR, along with the members of APSCPCR, Department of Education, Department of Labour & Employment, Department of Urban Development, Department of Home, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA), Department of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Information Technology, Department of Panchayati Raj and Department of Rural Development.

A department-wise PPT presentation was made before the Hon'ble Chairperson of NCPCR about the status of steps and measures taken for protection of child rights in the State.

