Arunachal Pradesh: Badminton tourney held to mark HYO foundation day

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: An inter-Hari village badminton tournament was conducted to mark the maiden foundation day of Hari Youth Organization (HYO) to be held on Feb 15 at Megyan Field at Hari village under Lower Subansiri district.

Hari village is famed not only for producing many top notch bureaucrats like retired Principal Secretary Hage Khoda, former Chief Election Commissioner Hage Kojin, retired IAS officers H.K Shalla, Hage Batt and several technocrats, but the village is equally famed for producing several prominent sportsmen who represented the state in national level competitions particularly in the field of football.

At the veteran men's doubles category, Dr.Hage Tadi partnering Hage Hanya were the winners while Gyati Kacho partnering Tasso Tana were the Runners Up. In the youth doubles category, Hage Takang and Gyati Tatang were the winners while Hage Duyu and Gyati Apa were the runners up.

Giving away the prizes to the winners, president of Hao Lanker, the apex body of Hari village Gyati Tajang congratulated the winners and urged them to upkeep the habit of badminton which was a whole body exercise. During my youthful days, I was also an avid badminton player and my nemesis was Late Taro Chatung, former senior journalist, remarked Tajang. Earlier, HYO president Gyati Obing welcomed the participants and urged them to maintain sportsmanship spirit. Obing also particularly thanked the 12 veteran category participants who had taken out time from their busy schedule to participate, inspire and boost the morale of the young players.

