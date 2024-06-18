Arunachal Pradesh: BJP committed to empowering women, says Chief Minister Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh is committed to empowering women in the state, Chief Minister Pema Khandu asserted.

Considering the fact that women play an important role in the tribal society, and even in homes, we have decided to bring them out of homes and involve them in the decision-making process, the chief minister said.“The Bharatiya Janata Party has done lots of work for women empowerment. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, so many schemes have been launched in the country for women empowerment and its implications were being witnessed on the ground,” the chief minister said.

He said that as per the women reservation bill- Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed by the Parliament during the previous tenure of PM Modi, there will be 33 per cent seat reservation for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections.

“In that direction, we have inducted a woman representative in the Cabinet. I have already told my party that during the 2029 polls, we will not limit ourselves to 33 per cent (women reservation), we will expand it further as much as possible,” Khandu said with conviction.

He added that portfolios were allocated to his council of ministers based on their past experiences. “Portfolios have been given as per what we felt was appropriate, based on their past experience and the areas in which they can do well. I am very hopeful that whatever departments they have been provided with they will do justice in the interest of the public and the state,” he said.

Talking about his government’s focus areas, the chief minister said that the works to be done in the next five years would be broadly based on the party manifesto which is clearly mentioned in the ‘Sankalp Patra’.

