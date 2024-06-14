Will focus on promises made in poll manifesto: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asserted that his government's main focus will be to work to fulfil the promises made in the election manifesto of the BJP.

The government will work according to the promises enlisted in the election manifesto and in the next five years, Khandu told reporters immediately after taking the oath as the chief minister of the state for the third consecutive term.

"We are committed to fulfilling all the promises. We will run the government in the next five years based on the electoral promises for the welfare and development of the people," the chief minister said, adding that the first cabinet meeting will chalk out a developmental road map for the first 100 days of the government.

"Our main agenda will be to chalk out a developmental roadmap for the first 100 days, which will be discussed in the first cabinet meeting and will let the people know what work we will undertake in the period," he said.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh, with 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, is unique in nature, the chief minister announced that the new government, with new ministers, would look into the welfare of all tribes and would put in all-out efforts to make Arunachal Pradesh a developed state in the country.

He appealed to the people of the state to join hands with the government as part of 'Team Arunachal' to speed up the development process in the north-eastern state. The BJP government, which returned to power in the state for the third consecutive term, was the result of development initiatives undertaken by the Centre for Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken special care for the region and the state, and I hope that in the coming years, Arunachal Pradesh will witness a massive spurt in developmental activities with the blessings of the PM," he said.

While thanking the people of the state for voting for the BJP, enabling him to take the reign of the state for the third time, Khandu also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J. P. Nadda, under whose leadership the party could win the 2024 simultaneous elections by winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly besides winning in both the Lok Sabha seats.

To a question on allocating cabinet berth to a woman after more than a decade, Khandu said that the BJP always works for women empowerment, and under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in both houses of Parliament last year.

By 2029, the Act will be rolled out in the country and in the state as well for a 33 percent reservation for women in the state assemblies, he said.

"This time we inducted one woman in the cabinet to send a message to the women to be ready to fight the 2029 polls," Khandu added.

