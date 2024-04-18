ARUNACHAL PRADESH: In a series of recent development in the state of Arunachal Pradesh the People’s Party of Arunachal filed a complaint alleging that leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Eastern Assembly polls. The complaint filed with the authorities specifically names BJP worker Nakmin Perme and BJP candidate for Eastern Assembly seat Tapir Gao for allegedly engaging in unauthorized campaign activities in the Ngopok village area on April 17, 2024 at approximately 6:45 p.m.



According to the complaint, Perme and Gao were seen campaigning for the support of not only themselves but also BJP lawmaker Lombo Tayeng. The alleged campaign activity which took place within 48 hours after polling day is said to be in violation of Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which strictly prohibits going to polls during this period



Besides, the Peoples Party of Arunachal said the incident was in violation of an order issued by the District Magistrate of East Siang Mandal under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr. P.C) on April 16, 2024. A directive with the aim of maintaining the public order that has been imposed a blanket ban on all campaign activities in the jurisdiction of East Siang District.



As a result of this alleged violation, the People’s Party of Arunachal has sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Tapirgao, Nakmin Perme and Lombo Tayeng. This formal complaint highlights the increased scrutiny of electoral compliance ahead of the upcoming election, and underscores the critical importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in the emphasis.

The complaint was being filed by the People's Party of Arunachal expresses widespread concerns to ensure fair and transparent electoral practices, and urges the authorities to take immediate and appropriate action in response to these alleged violations of the Code of Conduct choose. The accused BJP leaders are yet to respond publicly to the allegations against them.