Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Chief JP Nadda Set To Hold Rally In Assam's Kokrajhar On April 18

KOKRAJHAR: As the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections approaches closer and the campaigning intensifies, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda is set to hold a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar on Thursday to support NDA candidate Jayanta Basumatary.

According to Nadda's itinerary, the BJP chief will land at Dhubri's Rupsi Airport at around 11:00 AM and then proceed towards Kokrajhar, where he is expected to reach at 11:25 AM.

After this rally concludes, Nadda will head towards Rowta where he is scheduled to rally in support of the Darrang-Udalguru LS seat.