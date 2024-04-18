Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Chief JP Nadda Set To Hold Rally In Assam's Kokrajhar On April 18

KOKRAJHAR: As the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections approaches closer and the campaigning intensifies, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda is set to hold a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar on Thursday to support NDA candidate Jayanta Basumatary.
According to Nadda's itinerary, the BJP chief will land at Dhubri's Rupsi Airport at around 11:00 AM and then proceed towards Kokrajhar, where he is expected to reach at 11:25 AM.
After this rally concludes, Nadda will head towards Rowta where he is scheduled to rally in support of the Darrang-Udalguru LS seat.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, JP Nadda arrived in Dimapur in Nagaland on Saturday.
The BJP National President spoke at an important NDA rally in Chumoukedima District in Nagaland and his visit is a major effort to boost the BJP’s election campaign in Nagaland, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
It is worth mentioning that Nadda had earlier claimed that the Northeast, which he said was earlier known for bandh culture, insurgency, and targeted killings, has made rapid progress in the last ten years of the Modi government.
"The Northeast, which was neglected for decades, has witnessed a sea change since the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014. The region is now known for progress, development, and prosperity," Nadda said.
He said the BJP government at the Centre is working for the development of the northeastern states in various sectors, including power, tourism, internet connectivity, agriculture, and sports.
Stating that the NDA government at the centre is committed to the development of the Northeast, the BJP chief said the country will only grow if the region develops.
Notably, the polls for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will be held in 3 phases, scheduled on April 19, April 26 and May 7 respectively.
The first phase scheduled for April 19 will include Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh.
Diphu, Silchar, Karimganj, Darrang-Udalguri, and Nagaon will go to the polls in the second phase on 26 April while the third phase will see Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Dhubri going to the polls on 7 May. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
