Arunachal Pradesh: BRO Rescues Stranded Tourist From Sela Pass

ITANAGAR: Following the heavy snowfall for the past few days, the roads in higher reaches of Tawang situated near the China border have been covered with snow making it difficult for tourists to move.
In a recent incident, some vehicles were stranded in the Sela Pass on Friday night due to the heavy snowfall following which the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) deployed personnel to rescue them.
The 42 Border Roads Task Force of Project Vartak sent a team that safely evacuated the stranded individuals. The operation ended at around 4:40 in the morning with the team working through freezing temperatures below minus 10 degrees Celsius.
Furthermore, Project Vartak has deployed personnel around the clock along key roads in the region to ensure their accessibility to traffic.
The BRO exceeded its mandate of maintaining roads open for traffic by conducting the rescue operation in which they evacuated around 70 tourists and locals.
Earlier on Wednesday, at least 500 tourists were rescued in Sikkim who were stranded in high-altitude areas.
Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that given the sudden heavy snowfall, approximately 175 vehicles with over 500 tourists got stranded at Nathu La in east Sikkim and troops of Trishakti Corps, braving the sub-zero temperature rushed to the mountainous areas to rescue and provide succour to the stranded tourists.
Prompt medicare, hot refreshments and meals, and safe transportation were rendered to the tourists timely to assist the tourists reaching safety, he said.
The Lachung and Lachen axis, along with the national highway to Nathu La and Tamze, have been hit by unusually heavy snowfall, leading to the disruption of socio-economic activities and presenting a challenge to all road users on these strategically important routes.
