Arunachal Pradesh: BRO Rescues Stranded Tourist From Sela Pass

ITANAGAR: Following the heavy snowfall for the past few days, the roads in higher reaches of Tawang situated near the China border have been covered with snow making it difficult for tourists to move.

In a recent incident, some vehicles were stranded in the Sela Pass on Friday night due to the heavy snowfall following which the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) deployed personnel to rescue them.

The 42 Border Roads Task Force of Project Vartak sent a team that safely evacuated the stranded individuals. The operation ended at around 4:40 in the morning with the team working through freezing temperatures below minus 10 degrees Celsius.