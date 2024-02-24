Nagaland: NSCN-IM Condemns Killing of Deputy Leader in Mon District

KOHIMA: The Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) has condemned the killing of deputy leader Khampei Opeihan Konyak in the Mon district of Nagaland.
The NSCN-IM in a statement said that the killing of Kilonser Khampei Konyak by unidentified miscreants is unfortunate and appalling and such a cowardly act of violence must be condemned by all.
They also said that NSCN-IM opposes senseless killings among the Nagas, highlighting that all the efforts should be channeled towards achieving lasting peace and reconciliation.
Additionally, the statement emphasized the contradiction of the principles that the Nagas uphold within the ongoing peace process.
Moreover, the Ang Mai-led faction of the NSCN (K) also criticized the killing of Kilonser Konyak. They said that it was “a great tragedy and loss for the nation.”
The ‘home minister’ of the faction said that the late cadre had served as chairman of the Konyak region and was also a cabinet kilonser. His death has left everyone in a state of disbelief, he said.
Earlier on February 21, 2023, the deputy leader of NSCN-IM Khampei Konyak was allegedly killed by some unidentified miscreants.
According to reports, the deputy leader of NSCN-IM was at his residence when six unidentified individuals entered the premises and shot at him. He passed away on the way to the hospital.
In October 2023, former central executive member and chairman of the Konyak region for NSCN-K, Khampei Opeiham, switched his allegiance to NSCN-IM.
He was joined by other cadres, including CCM Lempha Wangsu, Leacy Aleam Wangnao, Leacy Langngam Wangsu, Capt. Nokngam Wangsu, 2nd Lieut. Aton Wangsu, Sgt. Maj. Apan Wangsa, Sgt. Phowang Konyak Wangsa, Corporal Wankap Wangsa, Corporal Aman Wangsa, and Corporal Nahpan.
In 2010, a self-proclaimed "major" of NSCN (IM) was killed, and five others were apprehended during an encounter with security forces in the Mon district of Nagaland. The clash occurred between NSCN (IM) and a combined team of Assam Rifles and Territorial Army near the Tizet post at Punjma colony.
