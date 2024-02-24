Nagaland: NSCN-IM Condemns Killing of Deputy Leader in Mon District

KOHIMA: The Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) has condemned the killing of deputy leader Khampei Opeihan Konyak in the Mon district of Nagaland.

The NSCN-IM in a statement said that the killing of Kilonser Khampei Konyak by unidentified miscreants is unfortunate and appalling and such a cowardly act of violence must be condemned by all.

They also said that NSCN-IM opposes senseless killings among the Nagas, highlighting that all the efforts should be channeled towards achieving lasting peace and reconciliation.

Additionally, the statement emphasized the contradiction of the principles that the Nagas uphold within the ongoing peace process.