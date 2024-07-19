Arunachal Pradesh: Broken Spy Drone Discovered In Leparada District

ITANAGAR: In an unexpected turn of event, a suspected spy drone was discovered today in the hills of Tirbin Circle in Arunachal's Leparada District.
The UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) has been identified as a radiosonde and was initially spotted by the locals, who informed about this finding to the concerned authorities.
The sighting of this broken drone in a remote part of the country has raised concerns pertaining to national security. The radiosonde crashed in the hilly terrain of the village.
It is a small instrument package typically placed below a balloon filled with hydrogen or helium.
A radiosonde is used for measuring critical meteorological data including temperature, pressure, and relative humidity as it ascends.
Officials from the India Meteorological Department have said that this radiosonde was launched from the Mohanbari weather station. A spokesperson of the IMD explained that this device was launched from the Jalpaiguri station to collect upper-level weather information.
The radiosonde is vital for upper-air observation and plays a critical role in measuring atmospheric conditions up to 35 kilometers above the Earth's surface. This data is essential for forecasting accurate weather and detecting climate change.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, a radiosonde was recovered by residents of Hamba Pinda village in Pakoti circle of East Kameng district after it crashed on the hills of the village.
Five villagers going by the name of Tasap Pizi, Palo Sangdo, Raya Sangdo, Tani Sangdo and Hago Sangdo located the flying object along with the deflated balloon from their forest area after three days of rigorous search.
The district police, who were monitoring the search operation, were immediately informed about this discovery.
Initially, it was suspected to be a spyballoon which might have been a potential national security breach. However, the IMD confirmed that the radiosonde was released by them on 18 June from its Jalpaiguri (Assam) station to collect upper-level weather information.
