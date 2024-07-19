Arunachal Pradesh: Broken Spy Drone Discovered In Leparada District

ITANAGAR: In an unexpected turn of event, a suspected spy drone was discovered today in the hills of Tirbin Circle in Arunachal's Leparada District.

The UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) has been identified as a radiosonde and was initially spotted by the locals, who informed about this finding to the concerned authorities.

The sighting of this broken drone in a remote part of the country has raised concerns pertaining to national security. The radiosonde crashed in the hilly terrain of the village.

It is a small instrument package typically placed below a balloon filled with hydrogen or helium.