Arunachal Pradesh cabinet approves anti-paper leak rules, ILP reforms and austerity measures

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved a wide range of policy, administrative, and governance reforms on Thursday, covering recruitment, policing, urban development, welfare, and fiscal management.

A major decision was the approval of the "Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Rules, 2026," aimed at preventing paper leaks and other malpractices in recruitment exams. The rules operationalize the 2024 Public Examination Act and introduce stronger monitoring systems, reporting mechanisms for exam-related offences, and closer coordination with examination authorities.

The cabinet also cleared amendments to recruitment rules for several key posts, including administrative officers and chief engineers, to streamline hiring and update service conditions. In the agriculture department, revised rules for Planning Officer Group 'B' posts were approved, regularising pay structures, promotion norms, and consultation procedures with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. Recruitment rules were also sanctioned for 20 newly created Group-C posts in the Land Management Department, including computer assistant roles.

In the health and police sectors, the cabinet approved merging the lone compounder post at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa, with the pharmacist cadre to resolve pay anomalies and ensure compliance with the Pharmacy Act, 1948. It also granted a one-time exemption from physical efficiency and standard tests for eligible constable recruitment candidates who had already cleared earlier physical assessments.

On administrative reforms, the cabinet approved new 2026 guidelines for a fully digital e-ILP system featuring QR-code verification, Aadhaar authentication, stricter penalties, and district-level enforcement for Inner Line Permits. It also introduced austerity measures, including a one-year ban on foreign travel for ministers and officials, a 50% reduction in VIP convoys, promotion of e-office systems, restrictions on new vehicle purchases, and energy-saving initiatives.

Urban development reforms included approval of the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Rules, 2026, to regulate rental housing through Rent Authorities, Courts, and Tribunals.

In finance and welfare measures, recruitment rules were revised for assistant auditors and sub-treasury accountants, while gallantry award cash benefits were significantly enhanced. Assistance for Param Vir Chakra awardees was raised to Rs 1 crore, and Ashok Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra recipients will now receive Rs 50 lakh.

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