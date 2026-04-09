Cabinet Clears Rs 40,000 Crore for Two Mega Hydro Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

The Union Cabinet has approved investment proposals worth around Rs 40,000 crore for the construction of two major hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant push for power generation and infrastructure development in the northeast.

Both projects will be implemented through joint ventures between central public sector undertakings and the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The Cabinet cleared an investment of Rs 26,069 crore for the 1,720 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project, located in Kamle across the Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts.

The project will be developed through a joint venture between NHPC Limited and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, with an estimated completion timeline of 96 months.

Arunachal Pradesh will receive 12 percent free power from the project, with an additional one percent set aside for the Local Area Development Fund. The project is also expected to bring wider infrastructure and socio-economic benefits to the region.

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