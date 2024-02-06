Arunachal Pradesh: Cabinet Gives Approval For Creation Of 2 New Districts

ITANAGAR: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved the creation of two new districts, namely 'Keyi Panyor' and 'Bichom'.

This decision, aimed at fulfilling the long-pending demands of the people of the concerned regions, will push the total number of districts in the state to 28.

The cabinet meeting led by CM Khandu on Monday gave its approval to the Arunachal Pradesh (Reorganization of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The establishment of these new districts is set to be introduced during the forthcoming legislative assembly session, commencing on February 8.