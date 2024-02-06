Arunachal Pradesh: Cabinet Gives Approval For Creation Of 2 New Districts

ITANAGAR: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved the creation of two new districts, namely 'Keyi Panyor' and 'Bichom'.
This decision, aimed at fulfilling the long-pending demands of the people of the concerned regions, will push the total number of districts in the state to 28.
The cabinet meeting led by CM Khandu on Monday gave its approval to the Arunachal Pradesh (Reorganization of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
The establishment of these new districts is set to be introduced during the forthcoming legislative assembly session, commencing on February 8.
Government spokesperson Bamang Felix, while addressing a press conference at the civil secretariat, revealed that the Keyi Panyor district will be created by bifurcating Lower Subansiri district and will have its headquarters situated in Yachuli (Ter Gapin-Sam Sath area).
On the other hand, the Bichom district will be carved out from East Kameng and West Kameng districts, with Napangphung serving as the district headquarters.
The move intends to improve accessibility to remote areas and accelerate economic development through the Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 initiative.
The Bichom district boosts an area of 2897 square kilometers and has a population of 9710 (as per the 2011 census). This newly created district will include 20 villages from West Kameng and 11 from East Kameng district.
The West Kameng villages of Nafra, Upper Dzong, Lower Dzong, Ditchik, Rurang, Nachibon, Nakhu, Dibrick Wothung, Sanchipam, Khellong, Khazalang, Lapusa, Nijung, West Sachung, Najang, Janaching, Sabang, Upper Challan and Lower Challan will now be a part of Bichom district.
The Pitchang, Kajung, Chijang, Kadeya, Sapung, Pochung, Afaksung, New Sapung, Yangsey, Yangpe and Pacherodong villages from East Kameng will be included into this new district.
Moreover, the state cabinet gave its nod to several initiatives for Bichom, addressing concerns in adjacent areas of East Kameng district.
These include financing the Eklavya Model Residential School in Bana, issuance of Land Possession Certificates (LPCs) for land/farms of Nyishi individuals in the Aka area and the survey and preparation of DPR for the construction of a road from NH-13 to Richukrong circle headquarters to enhance connectivity.
Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2024, and Amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) Act 2000 (Act No. 10 of 2000) was also approved by the cabinet.
