Arunachal Pradesh cabinet okays hydropower incentives, recruitment and governance reforms

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Anini in Dibang Valley, approved several key decisions to enhance governance, transparency, and inclusive growth across the state. These included reforms in hydropower development, recruitment processes, health, education, and ease of doing business.

A major reform in recruitment administration was the approval to replace the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, with a Bill, enabling the appointment of a retired officer as the chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). This aims to address disruptions caused by frequent transfers.

To restore public trust in recruitment, the cabinet cleared measures recommended by a one-man inquiry commission to streamline the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) process, ensuring fair and transparent selection.

In hydropower, the cabinet approved SGST reimbursement for the 1,200 MW Kalai II and 680 MW Attunli projects in Anjaw and Dibang Valley districts. Developed with central PSUs, these projects will involve 26% state equity and an investment of Rs 21,700 crore. They are expected to generate free power, local development funds, and substantial employment, with job reservations for local tribal communities.

The cabinet also approved lifetime annuity payments to project-affected families through the Local Area Development Fund (LADF) and a one-time relaxation of recruitment rules for civil engineers in the Hydro Power Development department. The ROOT policy for small hydro projects was introduced to revitalize existing projects through private investment.

In education, the cabinet approved 150 special education teaching posts and repealed outdated rules related to the State Information Commission to align with national RTI provisions. It also approved the implementation of the e-ILP system for better regulation.

For ease of doing business, the Arunachal Pradesh Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, was passed, decriminalizing minor offences and replacing imprisonment with fines. Additionally, recruitment rules were amended in various departments to enhance institutional capacity.

In health, the cabinet relaxed experience criteria for recruiting specialist doctors and sanctioned six physiotherapist posts. To encourage academic excellence, talent programmes like Battle of Minds and Spelling Wizard were institutionalized.

Finally, the cabinet reviewed the Chief Minister's Social Security Schemes and discussed ongoing governance reforms, reinforcing the government's commitment to responsive governance, administrative reforms, and district-focused development under the "Cabinet Aapke Dwar" framework.

