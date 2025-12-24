Subansiri Hydropower Project's Unit-2 Begins Commercial Operation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Minister of Power, Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, today inaugurated the commercial operation of Unit-2 (250 MW) of the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) at Gerukamukh in the Lakhimpur district through virtual mode from New Delhi.

The Power Minister stated that the commissioning of this unit is "not just a technical achievement, but a testament to years of hard work, dedication, and teamwork." He further emphasized that the Subansiri Project stands as a symbol of India's commitment to clean and sustainable energy, supporting North-East India's growth, strengthening the national grid and advancing India's ambitious Net Zero goals.

NHPC CMD, Bhupender Gupta stated that the project will strengthen the national grid, support sustainable development in the North-East and provide reliable renewable energy to meet growing demand.

Upon full commissioning, the 2,000 MW SLHEP will make a significant contribution to India's renewable energy capacity, enhance national grid resilience and usher in a new era in massive clean energy contribution.

As India's largest hydropower project, the Subansiri Lower Project features the largest dam in North-East India, a 116-metre-high concrete gravity dam, which not only strengthens regional infrastructure and grid resilience but also enhances flood moderation and water management in the Subansiri River basin.

NHPC has implemented extensive riverbank protection and erosion control measures along the Subansiri River, completing works up to 30 km downstream and extending them up to 60 km., with an investment of about Rs 522 crore.

Apart from supplying electricity to 16 beneficiary states across India, the SLHEP will provide free power allocations to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, while the North-East region will receive 1,000 MW from the project, significantly strengthening regional energy availability.

The event was also attended by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Shri Bhupender Gupta, CMD, NHPC, and other officers of the Ministry of Power and NHPC.

Also Read: AASU Honors Ratneswar Moran with Pratima Baruah Pandey Memorial Award 2025