Arunachal Pradesh cabinet takes key decisions in the health and education sectors

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In a major decision to strengthen the health sector in Arunachal Pradesh, the Pema Khandu Cabinet on Saturday approved the creation of 39 posts of faculties in the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in view of the upgradation of the intake capacity of MBBS students to 100, in the lone medical college of the northeastern state. It also approved the proposal for the creation of one each post of professor, associate professor, and assistant professor in the department of cardiology in the medical college, according to an official statement made here.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for the creation of one post of deputy drug controller under the Directorate of Health Services.

In a major boost to strengthening the Frontier Highways, the cabinet approved the proposal for two highway circles at Itanagar and Jairampur and two divisions at Koloriang and Rupa, along with 20 regular posts and 20 outsourced contractual posts. Approval was also made for the creation of one post of chief architect under the state PWD.

The cabinet discussed in length the importance of gaon burah (village head) institutions and hence approved the proposal for the creation of 36 gaon burahs and 6 head gaons, respectively, in various districts. The Department of Indigenous Affairs also got a nod from the cabinet for 19 posts, with 8 temporary posts and 11 contingency posts. To give a major boost to the state’s education sector, the cabinet accorded approval to rename various government institutions after influential personalities who contributed immensely towards the socio-economic development of their areas.

The community health centre at Yazali in the newly created Keyi Panyor district has been renamed Jotam Toko Takam CHC, the government secondary school at Deed as Neelam Tebi school in Keyi Panyor district, the Panyor Bridge at Yazali in the district as Gem Taje Bridge, the government higher secondary school at Talo in the district as Gem Teri higher secondary school, and the PMGSY Road from Kimin-Ziro BRTF to Lumri village as Neelam Nido Road.

The stretch of road from Lazu-Khonsa Road near 6th AR Unit Hospital to Helipad in Tirap district as Shaheed Babu Rao Road, the multipurpose cultural hall at Basar in Lepa Rada district as Marto Kamdak Hall, and the district hospital Basar as Todak Basar District Hospital in the district.

The cabinet further approved notifying 23 local languages and dialects of constitutionally notified tribes of the state as third languages as a step to preserve and promote indigenous languages and dialects. The proposal for amendment of the syllabus for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination Rule 2019 got approved by the cabinet, which includes topics related to the state in both preliminary and main examinations.

The Cabinet also recommended the appointment of members for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. It also approved framing of recruitment rules for the posts of joint director of nursing, senior public health nursing officers, district public health nursing officers, laboratory assistants, laboratory technicians, and senior laboratory technicians, the statement added.

