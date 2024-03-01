Arunachal Pradesh: Govt inaugurates 27th district Keyi Panyor

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government launched its 27th district Keyi Panyor in a grand ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju along with prominent leaders, bureaucrats, panchayat members, student leaders, and the public.

Primarily inhabited by the Nyishi tribe, Keyi Panyor was bifurcated from the Lower Subansiri district and will be headquartered at Yachuli. The district includes 195 villages with a population of over 30,000.

The cabinet recently gave the nod for the establishment of two new districts Keyi Panyor and Bichom, bringing the state's total number of districts to 28.