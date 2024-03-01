Arunachal Pradesh: Govt inaugurates 27th district Keyi Panyor

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government launched its 27th district Keyi Panyor in a grand ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju along with prominent leaders, bureaucrats, panchayat members, student leaders, and the public.
Primarily inhabited by the Nyishi tribe, Keyi Panyor was bifurcated from the Lower Subansiri district and will be headquartered at Yachuli. The district includes 195 villages with a population of over 30,000.
The cabinet recently gave the nod for the establishment of two new districts Keyi Panyor and Bichom, bringing the state's total number of districts to 28.
The Bichom district is scheduled for inauguration on March 4 with its headquarters at Napangphung.
Covering 2,897 square kilometers and housing a population of 9,710 (according to the 2011 census), the Bichom district will incorporate 20 villages from West Kameng and 11 from East Kameng district.
Earlier on Thursday, 18 indigenous products from the state were granted Geographical Indication (GI) certificates during the opening ceremony of the highly anticipated State Folk Music and Dance Festival.
Graced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and MP Tapir Gio, the event highlighted the rich traditions of the region and the economic opportunities offered by its indigenous products.
The 18 products awarded GI certification include Khaw Tai (Khamti Rice), Apatani Textile, Yak Churpi, Tangsa Textile, Monpa Textile, Adi Kekir (Ginger), Handmade Carpet, Monpa Handmade Paper, Nyishi Textile goods, and Wancho Wooden Craft.
Additionally, it also featured Adi Textile, Galo Textile, Singpho Phalap (Singpho Tea), Adi Apong, Arunachal Pradesh Dao (Sword), Annyat Millet, Marua Apo (Marua Millet Beverage), and Khamti Handloom Textile.
The initiative was supported by NABARD – Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office which emphasizes the significance of GI tags in promoting sustainable development and supporting local livelihoods.
The State Folk Music and Dance Festival of Arunachal Pradesh will showcase performances by 18 indigenous folk musical dance groups and five musical bands over two days.
ALSO WATCH: