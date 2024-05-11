Arunachal Pradesh: Capital’s Chimpu health centre gets model immunization centre

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major step towards vaccine preventable diseases, a model immunization centre (MIC) at Chimpu primary health center, was inaugurated on Friday by Capital deputy commissioner (DC) Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, in the presence of district medical officer (DMO) Dr Kipa Tuglik and a host of doctors and health care workers.

The DC exuded hope that the centre would cater to the needs of a large number of people and urged the officials of the health department to carry out mass awareness regarding vaccination involving ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

She also stressed on door to door vaccination for people who are not willing to come forward while stressing that efforts should be made for proper counselling to make people understand the importance of vaccination. The doctors assured that efforts would be made to educate the parents about the importance of vaccination while collaborating with all the stakeholders. The representatives from JSI informed that the initiative aimed to spotlight best practices in service delivery by strengthening the immunization service experience.

Initiatives include several quality improvement steps, such as capacity building for staff, strengthening the immunization centre to be more user-friendly, and other person-centered approaches such as counseling and effective communication and outreach in communities. USAID-supported MOMENTUM Routine Immunization Transformation and Equity Project developed the MIC, official sources informed. After the inauguration, the DC also inspected the health centre and took stock of its functioning. She also inspected the Health and Wellness Centre at Ganga and Lobi and Itafort upper primary health centre.

