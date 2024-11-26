Arunachal Pradesh: CCEA Approves Rs 3,689 Crore for Two Hydropower Projects

ITANAGAR: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has cleared investment to Rs 3,689 crore for two hydropower projects at its meeting on Tuesday, which is a huge step to push renewable energy and regional development.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision on Monday after a Cabinet meeting. The projects are those in the Shi Yomi district-186 MW Tato-I Hydro Electric Project, Rs 1,750 crore investment, and 240 MW Heo Hydro Electric Project, Rs 1,939 crore.

These projects are to be carried out by joint venture companies under the collaboration between North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. These are likely to improve substantially the state's power supply. They will also help to stabilize the national grid by rectifying imbalances in power demand and supply.

The state government has allocated significant sums of financial assistance for the development of these projects. For the Tato-I project, Rs 77.37 crore will be committed for roads, bridges, and other associated transmission line building, while Rs 120.43 crore will form part of the state government equity support.

The Heo project will require Rs 127.28 crore for infrastructure development, for which an additional Rs 130.43 crore will act as state government equity support.

These projects will result in the state of Arunachal Pradesh benefiting through 12 percent free power and 1 percent of power channeled toward the Local Area Development Fund (LADF).

This would enhance the socio-economic development aspect as well as better the local infrastructure of the area. Additionally, better connectivity using roads and bridges would open up employment and create economic growth.

These projects reflect a commitment by the government to tap the immense hydropower potential of northeastern states, especially Arunachal Pradesh. The hydropower initiatives in line with India's goals of transitioning toward green energy and regional development turn out to be a great milestone for the nation in its sustainable growth journey.