Manipur: Internet Ban Extended in Nine Districts Amid Escalating Unrest

IMPHAL: The Manipur government announced, on Monday, extending its suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts for two more days, claiming that the move is on account of concerns over law and order. The order has been formalized by Home Department Commissioner N Ashok Kumar".

The first internet shutdown, enforced on November 16 for 48 hours, served to restrict the propagation of provocative material by anti-social groups in the wake of an upsurge in violence. After the discovery of three women and three children bodies, a heightened level of public unrest required more stringent restrictions.

The cut-off districts are: Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Jiribam Pherzawl.

Among others, mobile internet and mobile data services, as well as VSAT and VPN services, have been suspended. The restrictions will continue to remain in place until 5:15 PM on November 27.

While initially implemented in seven districts, the government expanded the restrictions to include Jiribam and Pherzawl as the situation escalated further. Authorities remain vigilant and continue to monitor all events for public safety and to prevent the spread of provocative content to fuel tensions.

The extension of the ban itself underlines the state government's focus on restoring peace in the region. Even though the internet is more than just a tool for communication and information, some authorities believe that suspension of the internet for some time is essential to check the spread of misinformation and maintain public order at this volatile period.

As the communities continue to wait for this respite, the government still clings to its priority: safety and stability within the region.