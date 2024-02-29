Assam: CM Sarma’s meeting with Amit Shah, JP Nadda concludes

GUWAHATI: In a major development, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concludes a crucial meeting with Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.
The final candidate list will be decided by Thursday night during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.
Additionally, a 3-member panel has been prepared for each constituency for the upcoming elections.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday discussed potential candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in several states. Amit Shah and JP Nadda held a crucial meeting with leaders from over 14 states and UTs to discuss the candidate list ahead of the CEC meeting.
As per sources, the initial list is anticipated to feature 100 candidates including prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.
It is speculated that Akshay Kumar might contest from the prestigious New Delhi Parliamentary Constituency.
The meeting about these potential candidates was held at party headquarters on DDU Marg. The discussions were attended by many national leaders along with the party president and vice president.
The BJP has also submitted a list of 25-30 probable candidates to the national leadership for the seven seats in the national capital.
According to reports, External Minister S Jaishankar, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former leader Sushma Swaraj were among the potential candidates for the New Delhi seat.
PM Modi has aimed for the BJP to secure 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, anticipated to take place in April-May. Additionally, he targets over 400 seats for the ruling National Democratic Alliance.
In preparation for the 2024 polls, the BJP has pinpointed 160 seats that the party considered vulnerable, and thus the party has organized early campaigning and public outreach over the past year.
