Assam: CM Sarma’s meeting with Amit Shah, JP Nadda concludes

GUWAHATI: In a major development, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concludes a crucial meeting with Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

The final candidate list will be decided by Thursday night during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

Additionally, a 3-member panel has been prepared for each constituency for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday discussed potential candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in several states. Amit Shah and JP Nadda held a crucial meeting with leaders from over 14 states and UTs to discuss the candidate list ahead of the CEC meeting.